Nottingham Forest have a total agreement in place with midfielder Houssem Aouar, but have not yet found common ground with Lyon over a transfer fee.

Steve Cooper’s side are keen to snap up the midfielder, but have seen two offers turned down by Lyon so far.

They have taken a vital step forward in the chase however as, according to French radio station RMC, there is a total agreement now in place with Aouar and his representatives.

The Premier League side have convinced the Lyon midfielder that a switch to the City Ground would be the right career move and he is willing to head to England.

Forest must now focus on reaching an agreement with Lyon though.

It is suggested that if the Premier League outfit put €15m on the table for the midfielder then the French club will likely agree to sell him.

Aouar is claimed to be excited by the chance to test himself in the Premier League and will be looking for the deal to go through.

Nottingham Forest have splashed the cash in the transfer window so far this summer as they look to build a squad to flourish in the top flight.