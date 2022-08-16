Serie A giants Napoli are close to agreeing on a loan deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan this summer.

Ndombele spent last season on loan at Lyon and has been training away from the rest of the first-team squad at Tottenham.

He is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans and Napoli have been in advanced negotiations to sign him on loan this summer.

The Serie A giants are pushing to get the deal over the line and it seems an agreement is close.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Napoli are on the verge of agreeing on a loan deal to sign him from Spurs.

The Italian club are set to pay a loan fee of €1m and will have an option to buy for a fee of around €30m.

The two clubs are finalising the details of the agreement but a deal is expected to be struck soon.

Tottenham are also expected to pay the lion’s share of Ndombele’s wages to facilitate the loan move.

Villarreal have also been interested in Ndombele but Napoli seem to be on the cusp of signing him this summer.