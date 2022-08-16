West Ham United’s move for Jakub Kiwior has slowed given Spezia are only willing to sell on condition the defender is instantly loaned back for the season.

Kiwior has been the subject of interest of a number of clubs following an impressive campaign with Luca Gotti’s team last year.

AC Milan are interested in the Pole, but it is West Ham who have been putting in concrete efforts to agree a deal with Spezia.

The Hammers have put in a bid of €12m to sign Kiwior, but Spezia have not accepted the proposal as they do not want to lose the player this summer.

Spezia are prepared to play ball but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, only on condition that he is instantly sent back on loan.

To push the deal over the line, West Ham may have to agree to send Kiwior back on loan for at least the 2022/23 season.

Spezia’s demand has slowed the transfer from being completed as West Ham would like Kiwior now.

David Moyes is keen for defensive additions and the Poland international fits the bill.