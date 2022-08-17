Fulham and Southampton are keen on snapping Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich, but Anderlecht have let the Germans know that they want to sign him again.

Zirkzee played last term on loan at the Belgian outfit, where he was a regular for them in both league and cup competitions.

The 21-year-old racked up 18 goals and 13 assists across all competitions in Belgium and is presently back at Bayern Munich following an impressive season abroad.

Zirkzee is keen on clocking up game time on a regular basis this season as well but he is unlikely to earn that at the Allianz Arena, where he is facing fierce competition for places.

But the striker is not short of suitors at present as Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg are all keen on him, while the Premier League duo of Fulham and Southampton want to snare him away to England.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild, the likes of Fulham and the Saints are facing even more competition for Zirkzee’s services as Anderlecht have added to his admirers.

The Belgians have contacted Bayern Munich and have let them know that they want to take him back to the Jupiler Pro League.

Bayern Munich are claimed to be open to selling Zirkzee for a fee in the €15m to €20m range while he only has a year left on his current deal at the club.