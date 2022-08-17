Wolves and Newcastle United target Goncalo Ramos has insisted he is fully focused on Benfica, pushing away exit talk.

Ramos is a man in demand heading into the final weeks of the summer transfer window with Newcastle keen to land him, while Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been in touch to sell a move to Molineux.

Southampton have also been credited with interest in the Benfica marksman, as they look to back Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Ramos played and scored for Benfica on Wednesday night as the Portuguese side won the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie 2-0 away at Dynamo Kyiv.

The striker was asked after the game about the transfer speculation swirling around him and was clear on his answer.

“An exit? I am focused on Benfica, 100 per cent”, he told CNN Portugal.

It is claimed that any team keen on signing Ramos will need to fork out £25m to take him away from the Estadio da Luz.

Ramos came through the youth ranks at Benfica, then cutting his teeth in the club’s B team, before making a first team impact last term.