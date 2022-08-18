Besiktas would like to have Everton midfielder Dele Alli signed and sealed by the time they are in Turkish Super Lig action this coming weekend.

The Black Eagles currently sit in sixth place in the Super Lig table after a win in their season opener against Kayserispor followed by a high-scoring draw at Alanyaspor.

They are trying to land Alli from Everton to add to their options and are claimed to be closing in on a season-long loan, with an option to buy included.

Besiktas want to bring Alli in quickly and have him snapped up by the time they host Fatih Karagumruk on Sunday, according to Turkish magazine Fanatik.

After falling out of favour under current Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte in the 2021/22 season, Alli moved to Everton in the winter transfer window.

In all, the attacking midfielder made 21 appearances for both Spurs and the Toffees in all competitions last season, with his solitary goal contribution coming when he scored the only goal in a win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

So far this season, Alli appeared off the bench in both of Everton’s games against Chelsea and Aston Villa, featuring for 38 minutes in total.

All eyes will be on whether Alli does move to Besiktas in another attempt to get his career back on track.