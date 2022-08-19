Atalanta are open to selling Tottenham Hotspur target Ruslan Malinovskyi this summer, but have a figure in mind below which they will not sanction his permanent exit.

Malinovskyi joined Atalanta from Genk in the summer of 2019 and is currently in the last year of his contract at the club.

The Ukrainian has attracted transfer interest from a host of clubs from abroad this summer, which has put his future under the scanner.

Nottingham Forest slapped in an opening bid worth €15m for Malinovskyi, but it has been claimed their interest in him has now cooled, while they have been overtaken by Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in the race for the player.

The midfielder is claimed to be keen on joining Tottenham, who are seeking to sign him on an initial loan, but he has another option in the shape of Ligue 1 giants Marseille, who are in talks with Atalanta over a potential player-swap deal for him.

And according to Italian daily Corriere di Bergamo, the Serie A outfit are open to letting Malinovskyi go but are seeking at least €20m for his services.

La Dea agreed to a 10 per cent sell-on clause with Genk when they signed him for a figure around the €13.7m mark and want to recoup as much money as possible from his exit, while they have to pay a part of his fee to the Belgians.

Atalanta are prepared to sit at the negotiating table with a potential suitor if they receive an offer not below their minimum asking price and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham agree to those terms.