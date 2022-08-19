Cambridge United star Paul Digby has warned Charlton Athletic over the quality within the U’s squad ahead of the two sides clashing in League One this weekend.

The U’s have won both their home games, but are yet to pick up their first point away from the Abbey Stadium this term, while Charlton have recorded two wins, a draw and a loss from their four games so far this campaign.

In the corresponding fixture in the 2021/22 season, Cambridge lost 2-0 at the Valley, with Conor Washington, now of Rotherham United, scoring both goals for the Addicks.

Digby reaffirmed that the U’s were splendid at Charlton during that game, whose complexion would have changed had Cambridge converted some of the chances they created.

The defensive midfielder also emphasised the need to get a good result over playing aesthetically pleasing football, knowing that a tough fixture awaits his team at the weekend.

Digby believes the Addicks will be full of confidence after their thumping 5-1 home win over Plymouth Argyle, while the U’s lost 4-1 away at Portsmouth on the same day.

And he warned that Cambridge are heading into the clash with a superb squad.

“We were fantastic at Charlton last year. We created some really good chances which, had we put them away, it’s a different game”, Digby told Cambridge United’s official website.

“Hopefully we can get the result because that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s alright saying we played well but we all know that we need to win games of football.

“It’ll be a tough game.

“They’ve got a good result the other night so they’ll be full of confidence, but we’re full of confidence as well – we’ve got such a good team this year, a really good squad.

“We’re improving all the time and just want to get stuck into the game Saturday and hopefully get a good result.”

Digby made 55 appearances in all competitions for Cambridge last season, scoring two goals, laying on five assists and earning 12 cautions along the way.