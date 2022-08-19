Joao Cancelo has revealed that Manchester City and Portugal team-mate Bernardo Silva is living in his house at present and feels they bond so well due to their completely different backgrounds.

Silva has been strongly linked with a potential exit from Manchester City this summer amid interest from Spanish side Barcelona.

He is still at the Etihad though and enjoys a close bond with his fellow Portuguese Cancelo; the pair have been a key part of the Citizens’ success in recent seasons.

Cancelo admits he gets on well with fellow Portuguese Silva and revealed that at the moment the midfielder is living in his house. He also explained that the pair having totally different backgrounds makes for a beautiful friendship.

“Bernardo is now living with me at my house”, Cancelo told Eleven Sports Portugal.

“While my girlfriend is not here, the two of us are together.

“Bernardo and I have a long-standing relationship. We are from the same generation at Benfica.

“We have a very beautiful friendship because we are two completely opposite people and that is very funny.

“He is that typical person from Lisbon and I am a boy who practically came from the street.

“They are completely opposite worlds and that is funny.”

Cancelo rose through the youth ranks at Benfica before leaving the Portuguese giants to ply his trade in Spain at Valencia.

He headed to Italy in 2017 and, after playing for Inter, joined Juventus, from whom he signed for Manchester City in 2019.

Silva also spent time in the youth ranks at Benfica, but headed for Ligue 1 with Monaco before joining Manchester City in 2017.