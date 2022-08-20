West Ham United have put in a bid for Flamengo attacking midfielder Lazaro, but have been told by the Brazilian side to improve their offer.

David Moyes has already added to his squad this summer, but is showing no sign of slowing down as West Ham continue to back him to make signings.

The Hammers boss has now switched his eyes to South America and a talent shining brightly at Brazilian side Flamengo.

West Ham have, according to Brazilian outlet Globo, put in a bid worth £5m for Lazaro, a 20-year-old forward, as they seek to agree a deal with Flamengo.

Flamengo are prepared to sell Lazaro, but have informed West Ham that they will need to improve their proposal to £10m.

It is suggested however that there is likely room for negotiation between West Ham and Flamengo to find common ground.

West Ham want to take 100 per cent of Lazaro’s rights and believe the Brazilian has big potential.

Flamengo could choose to try to keep a portion of Lazaro’s rights, which would bring down the price West Ham would need to pay.

The Hammers could also look to insert a series of bonus payments linked to Lazaro’s achievements while at the London Stadium.

Lazaro came through the youth ranks at Flamengo, with this year his breakthrough campaign.

He has made a total of 58 appearances for the club, scoring eight times.