Leeds United and West Ham target Martin Terrier has insisted that he will not be leaving Rennes before the transfer window closes.

Terrier has been linked with a possible exit from Rennes before 1st September as Premier League clubs show interest in snapping him up; he has admitted he is flattered by the interest.

Leeds, who are hunting another attacker, hold an interest in Terrier, while West Ham are also suggested to be admirers of his abilities; Everton are also keen on the Rennes man.

Terrier, who scored his side’s first goal in their 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Ajaccio on Sunday, has ruled out a move this summer though and is sure he will not be going anywhere.

Asked about a transfer post match, Terrier told reporters: “I will be at Rennes this season.

“That is for sure and it is certain.”

It has been suggested that Rennes would be looking for over £30m if they are to allow Terrier to leave the club this summer.

The attacker though has cut a certain figure and believes that he will be playing for Rennes, who finished fourth in Ligue 1 last term, this season.