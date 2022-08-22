Everton and Leeds United target Ben Brereton Diaz is not eager to discuss terms on a new contract with Blackburn Rovers, according to Sky Sports News.

Brereton Diaz impressed last season for Blackburn in the Championship and has started the current campaign promisingly too, scoring two goals so far.

However, the striker’s contract with the Championship club ends next summer, with Everton and Leeds following him with interest.

With his contract expiring next summer, Blackburn are in a tricky situation and would like him to pen a new deal.

Brereton Diaz has, however, refused to come to the table to negotiate a new contract with Blackburn, which was first offered to him a number of months ago.

The Chilean star is turning down all contract talks despite the new deal offering more financial rewards.

Brereton Diaz has made up his mind that he wants to leave Ewood Park next summer and it seems the promise of a bigger payday is not enough to convince him to extend his deal with Blackburn.

The striker is likely to be available as a free agent next summer and it remains to be seen if Everton or Leeds get hold of him, while West Ham United have also been linked.