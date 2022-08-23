Benfica coach Roger Schmidt has played down talk that Goncalo Ramos might have now played his last game for the club amid interest from Southampton, Newcastle United and Wolves.

The striker is a man in demand as transfer deadline day looms and Benfica could cash in on him for the right price.

He helped Benfica book their spot in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night, with the Portuguese running out 3-0 winners over Dynamo Kyiv to confirm a 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

Ramos played in the game, providing an assist, and Schmidt was asked post match whether he felt that, given the interest in the striker, it was his last for the club.

“I don’t think it was the last”, the Benfica coach was quoted as saying post match by Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.

Newcastle want to bring in a striker and have been linked with Ramos, while Southampton are also alive to more firepower and could need to replace Che Adams.

Wolves are also interested in the Benfica man and boss Bruno Lage has spoken to Ramos.

The 21-year-old striker has already got amongst the goals this season, striking four times in Champions League qualifying and once in the Portuguese league.