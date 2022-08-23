Newcastle United are set to miss out on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as he is poised to join Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Evening Standard.

Hudson-Odoi was not at Chelsea’s open training session on Tuesday, something which sparked further talk over a move away for the winger.

Newcastle have registered their interest in signing the Chelsea star, with Eddie Howe keen for attacking options to land before the window closes.

The Magpies will miss out on Hudson-Odoi though as he is set to join Leverkusen on loan.

The move has not yet been completed, but all the parties involved are confident that it will happen and Hudson-Odoi will move to the BayArena.

He will be looking to play regularly in the Bundesliga after slipping down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi has also attracted interest from Southampton and Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen have had a poor start to the season in the Bundesliga, losing all three of their opening games and scoring just once.

They will hope that Hudson-Odoi can help spark better form in the weeks ahead.