Leeds United are not the only club showing interest in Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites want to add a striker this summer to widen their options upfront with injury concerns in that department to contend with and worries over depth.

There is also the looming prospect of the departure of Daniel James, to Tottenham Hotspur, and thus they want to avoid being left short as the end of the window approaches.

Leeds have identified Hwang as a target, the South Korean star having impressed for Wolves last term and being well known to boss Jesse Marsch.

There is competition for the signature of the attacker though as clubs other than Leeds are also interested in taking him on.

Hwang joined Wolves permanently earlier in the window, having played on loan the previous campaign, and it remains to be seen if they agree to sell him in the same summer.

The South Korean made 30 appearances for Wolves last time out and scored five goals and has continued to be a vital presence to start this season.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window all eyes will be on whether Hwang remains at Molineux.