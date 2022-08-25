Aston Villa loanee Ben Chrisene has expressed his excitement at being able to join Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a season-long loan and feels that not many players get the opportunity to experience Scottish football.

The 18-year-old joined Aston Villa from Exeter City in 2020 and won the FA Youth Cup in 2021 with Villa’s Under-18 side, where he scored a goal in the final against Liverpool Under-18s.

Steven Gerrard rates the left-back very highly and took him to Aston Villa’s pre-season tour of Australia, where he featured against Brisbane Roar.

Chrisene has signed a season-long loan deal with Scottish outfit Kilmarnock and the player explained that he is excited to join the club.

The 18-year old is of the opinion that his move to Kilmarnock will be beneficial for him as he will get regular game time and stressed that very few players get a chance to experience the competitiveness of Scottish football.

The left-back stressed that he is a dynamic player and revealed his willingness to adapt the way his manager needs him to.

“I’m buzzing to be fair.

“It’s exciting for me and for the club as well I hope, on a personal note it’s good for me to play every week and the club has such a high ambition and pushing for top six is what everyone wants, hopefully I can help”, Chrisene told Kirmarnock’s official website.

“I’m a left back, see myself as a dynamic player if the gaffer needs me to adapt, I’m very powerful, good on the ball and can defend.

“It’s exciting coming to Scotland, not many people get to experience Scottish football, I’ve been told all about it and the competitiveness and the skill within it, which not everyone knows about.

“I’m really looking forward to Saturday”

The 18-year-old will continue his development under Derek McInnes this season and will be eyeing his debut against Motherwell on Saturday.