Everton are closing in on sealing a deal for Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and he is likely to be registered in time to be available for selection against Brentford at the weekend, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The Toffees are in the market for attacking reinforcements with their first-choice hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin still dealing with niggling injury issues.

Everton have several stars from the Premier League and from abroad on their transfer radar with less than a week left in the transfer window.

The Merseyside giants are keen on a move for Southampton attacker Che Adams while they have been in talks with Brighton over their star Maupay.

Everton’s top flight rivals Fulham are also interested in Maupay and they were expected to land him but the Toffees are now set to win the race for his signature following negotiations with the player and his club.

And Maupay is now edging closer to linking up with Frank Lampard at Goodison Park as he is currently being put through his medical paces ahead of a move to Merseyside.

The striker has already completed the first part of his medicals and it is likely that he could be registered by today’s noon deadline, which will enable him to be part of Lampard’s squad for the weekend’s trip to Brentford.

Everton are set to sign Maupay on an initial three-year deal with an option to extend his contract by one more season.