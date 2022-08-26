Leicester City have identified Merih Demiral as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Wesley Fofana, but Atalanta are only expected to entertain big offers for the defender.

Fofana has not been training with the Leicester first team amidst speculation over his future due to interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have had three bids rejected for him and Leicester are reluctant to sell him for less than £85m, which would be a world record fee for a defender.

However, the Frenchman is largely expected to end up at Chelsea before Thursday’s deadline and Leicester are looking at potential replacements.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Atalanta’s Demiral has emerged the as the choice for Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Turkey international has been a consistent performer for Atalanta and is one of the big players in the squad.

Rodgers believes that he has the characteristics to come in and adequately replace Fofana in the team.

However, Atalanta are in no mood to sell at a late stage of the window given his importance to the team.

Leicester would have to fork out a big fee in order to temp the Serie A outfit to consider selling Demiral with just days left in the transfer window.