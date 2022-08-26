Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks will arrive in Italy early next week to undergo a medical with Sampdoria.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte made clear that Winks was not in his plans at Tottenham this season and the midfielder has been looking to leave the club.

He has been waiting for Premier League offers, but with none having arrived has agreed to join Sampdoria on a simple loan deal.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Winks will arrive in Italy earlier next week to be put through his medical check by Sampdoria.

He will then put pen to paper to a loan contract with the Serie A side.

Sampdoria could even potentially hand Winks his debut on Wednesday evening when they play host to Lazio in Serie A.

Winks made 19 Premier League appearances for Tottenham over the course of last season, while he also turned out in the Europa Conference League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

The midfielder will have a further year to run on his Tottenham contract when he returns to the club next summer.