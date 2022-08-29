Newcastle United are keen on a swoop for Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is on loan at AC Milan, it has been claimed in Italy.

The midfielder is currently at the San Siro on a two-year loan from Premier League giants Chelsea.

AC Milan have an obligation to make Bakayoko’s move permanent should certain conditions are met, but they are looking to offload him before Thursday’s deadline, although they need to get Chelsea’s permission to cut his stint short by a year.

Bakayoko has attracted interest from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest, who have shown some desire to sign him.

However, the Tricky Trees are facing more competition from the Premier League for the Blues loan star, if they do push to take him to the City Ground.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Newcastle have entered the race for Bakayoko and are keen on a move for him.

Midfield is an area the Magpies are yet to strengthen with a new signing in the ongoing window and boss Eddie Howe is keen on having Bakayoko at his disposal.

Bakayoko has remained on the bench in all three of AC Milan’s opening Serie A games so far this season and it remains to be seen whether he will find himself back in the Premier League in Newcastle colours.