West Ham United have held a round of discussions with Southampton over a potential move for Aston Villa target Jan Bednarek, who the Hammers see as a potential replacement for Craig Dawson, according to the Sun.

Dawson’s future at the London Stadium is under the scanner as he is keen on a move away from the club.

The centre-back is currently down the pecking order at West Ham; he wants regular game this season and his situation has seen him attract interest from rival Premier League clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are interested in signings the Hammers star with only days remaining in the transfer window.

And amidst Dawson being linked with an exit, West Ham contacted Southampton and have discussed a move for their defender Bednarek.

The Pole is also a target of Aston Villa, while West Ham see him as a potential replacement for Dawson.

Southampton want to cash in on Bednarek’s departure and are open to letting him go even on loan, but would want an obligation or option to make the exit permanent in a deal for him.

West Ham are tipped to take a final decision on Dawson’s future before Thursday’s transfer deadline.