Burnley star and Bristol Rovers target Adam Phillips is wanted by Barnsley and the Tykes have approached Vincent Kompany’s side for a season-long loan for the midfielder, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Phillips joined Burnley in the summer of 2019, but has spent the majority of his stay at Turf Moor out on loan.

The 24-year-old played 42 games in all competitions while on loan at League One’s Morecambe during the 2021/22 season, contributing eight assists and scoring seven goals.

He could be on the move this summer and has been linked with Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

The Gas though are not the only League One side showing an interest in Phillips as Barnsley are looking at a late move.

Barnsley want to sign Phillips on loan, but Burnley may even be prepared to sell the midfielder.

Shrewsbury Town are also keen on Phillips and have asked Burnley about a loan.

Phillips, 24, came through the youth set-up at Liverpool, but had to leave to break into the senior game, joining Norwich City.