Ipswich Town are making a late play to land Sheffield United striker William Osula on loan before Thursday’s transfer deadline, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Tractor Boys have made a solid start to the season in League One and are level on points with table toppers Portsmouth.

Kieran McKenna is being hailed for the style of football Ipswich are playing but the manager wants more additions before the window closes on Thursday.

The Ipswich boss wants a striker and the club interested in getting their hands on Osula on loan from Sheffield United.

The teenage striker is yet to get an opportunity to play at Sheffield United this season and his future is now under the scanner.

Burton and Lincoln also have their eyes on the 19-year-old but Ipswich are believed to be the more attractive option.

The club are hoping to sell a loan move to both the forward and Sheffield United in the coming hours.

McKenna likes Osula and believes the teenager could play a role in helping Ipswich to get promoted to the Championship.