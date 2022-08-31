Southampton are expecting to win the race to sign Newcastle United target Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on an initial loan deal, though other clubs are still in for him, according to talkSPORT.

Arsenal have been looking to shift the midfielder out since he returned from his loan with Roma at the end of last season.

He is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans and several Premier League sides have been looking at trying to sign him towards the end of the window.

Maitland-Niles is a player Newcastle have been looking at as a potential recruit but he could end up on the south coast this season.

It has been claimed that Southampton are now expecting to win the chase for his signature in the coming hours, despite other clubs still pushing to sign him.

The two clubs are finalising the terms of a loan deal and the Saints will also have an option to buy in the potential agreement.

Maitland-Niles will sign a contract extension with Arsenal before sealing his loan to St. Mary’s Stadium, unless another side successfully hijack the deal.

Southampton are still discussing personal terms with the player and will soon arrange a medical for him.