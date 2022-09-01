Everton have tabled a bid for Mohammed Kudus but Ajax have turned down their offer and want to keep him for at least one more season, according to the Independent.

The Toffees did bolster their midfield options by bringing in Amadou Onana earlier this window and are set to add the likes of James Garner and Idrissa Gueye to that list.

But Everton are still keen on further improving their midfield department and Ajax star Kudus is one player that they are keen on signing before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Kudus has even reached an agreement on a contract with Everton and have been pushing Ajax to let him move to Goodison Park.

Everton have slapped in a £15m bid for Kudus in addition to bonus payments in hopes of securing a deadline day swoop for him.

However, the Dutch giants have knocked back Everton’s offer for their midfielder as they want to keep him for this season.

Ajax believe that Kudus will be a player worth much more than Everton are currently offering them in a year’s time.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside giants will return to the table with an improved bid for Kudus in the coming hours.