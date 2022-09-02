John Barnes is of the view that Darwin Nunez can have a similar impact at Liverpool to that Erling Haaland has had at Manchester City so far this season.

Both Haaland and Nunez moved to the Premier League this summer but the striker duo have enjoyed very contrasting fortunes at their respective clubs so far this season.

The Norwegian has had a blistering start to his spell in the English top flight with nine goals from five games, while Nunez, despite having opened his account for the Reds, has spent the last three games on the sidelines owing to a suspension.

However, Liverpool legend Barnes feels Nunez can have a similar impact at Anfield that Haaland has had at Manchester City since he started leading their attacking line.

Barnes explained how Manchester City have now got an adept finisher inside the box in Haaland and stressed that Nunez could do the same for Liverpool from now on, with the Reds having struggled without that type of player for far too often in the past.

“I think if Nunez can have a similar impact that Haaland has had at Man City, because the problem that we’ve got is that we’ve struggled with putting someone in the box too often”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“You can see what Man City have done with getting the ball in the box for Haaland.

“They could do the same for Nunez and he will capitalise on that.

“So, while they’ll miss [Sadio] Mane and what he had, I think Nunez brings something extra in terms of being a target man who can get headers in and bringing the ball into play, he’ll be a great finisher.”

Haaland will hope to continue providing the fireworks up from for Manchester City this season, while it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will recall Nunez to the team, with the player having served his three-game ban when they take on Everton at the weekend.