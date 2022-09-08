Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has warned over the quality that Pompey’s weekend opponents Barnsley have at their disposal, pointing to their win at Sheffield Wednesday as evidence.

Michael Duff’s side are new to the League One scene having been relegated from the Championship at the end of last season.

They have not enjoyed the brightest of starts to their League One season, finding themselves tenth in the table with three wins and three losses from the seven games they have played.

However, Barnsley managed to come away with all three points from Hillsborough, beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 last Saturday.

Portsmouth boss Cowley feels that to go to Sheffield Wednesday and win a team must have quality, however he stressed that Pompey are themselves in a good run of form.

“Barnsley is another tough game, another team which has just come down from the Championship, they obviously bring with them Championship players”, Cowley told The News.

“You have to be a good team if you are going to go to Hillsborough and win, like they did last weekend.

“But we are in a good moment ourselves and the challenge is to keep that unbeaten run going.”

Portsmouth are flying high at the moment and have won all their last five league matches.

Hopes are high at Fratton Park that Cowley can mastermind a successful push for promotion up to the Championship this season and Barnsley will represent another test of their credentials.