Swedish talent Imam Jagne is training with BK Hacken after ending his contract at Premier League side Everton.

Everton snapped up the teenage midfielder in 2020 and he arrived on Merseyside as a highly rated talent, with big things expected.

Jagne turned out for Everton’s Under-18 and Under-23 sides, but recently departed Goodison Park to head back to his homeland.

The 18-year-old chose to end his deal at Everton, and is now training with Swedish top flight side Hacken, but it is not clear whether he will join the club.

Hacken sporting director Martin Ericsson told GP.se: “He gets the chance to train here and we will take it one week at a time.

“There is nothing more concrete than that.”

Jagne made 18 appearances for Everton in the Under-18 Premier League last season, being booked on three occasions.

The Swedish talent was previously on the books at Hacken and even clocked an appearance in the Swedish top flight, the Allsvenskan, before he made the move to Merseyside.