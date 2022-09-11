Newcastle United still intend to sign free agent Loris Karius, but have held off announcing the deal due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Northern Echo.

Eddie Howe wants another experienced shot-stopper adding to the ranks following an injury to Karl Darlow, and has turned to Karius.

The German goalkeeper is a free agent following his exit from Liverpool at the end of last term and is set to join Newcastle on a contract running until January.

Newcastle had been expected to confirm Karius’ arrival at St James’ Park, but they have held off the announcement.

The Premier League side have not announced the signing as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been claimed that Newcastle held talks with another free agent goalkeeper in the shape of Ben Foster.

However, Howe opted to go for Karius and the German will join the ranks at Newcastle.

The 29-year-old has made 29 appearances in the Premier League and had stints away from Liverpool on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin.