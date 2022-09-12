Crystal Palace are looking to find young star left-back Tayo Adaramola a new home in the new year, preferably in League One, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Adaramola chose to spend the current season on loan at Coventry City but ended the loan spell after not making any of their Championship matchday squads.

His sole appearance for the Sky Blues came in the EFL Cup first round loss to fellow Championship side Bristol City, playing the opening hour.

In a bid to make sure the 18-year-old gets the game time he requires to further his development, Patrick Vieira’s side are looking for a new loan destination for Adaramola.

League One side Oxford United are interested in signing the left-back to reinforce what has become a problem position for them.

Adaramola made the jump from the Eagles’ Under-18 squad to the Under-23 side during the 2021/22 season.

In the same campaign, he made his first team debut in the FA Cup fourth and fifth round victories over Hartlepool United and Stoke City, respectively.

Coventry currently sit at the foot of the Championship table after four losses on the trot and travel to Luton Town on Wednesday night.