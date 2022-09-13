Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins has insisted that he is happy as long as he is able to contribute to the ball ending up in the back of the opponents’ net.

Joey Barton’s side, who are currently placed sixteenth in the League One table, take on league leaders Ipswich Town tonight.

Collins played as an out-and-out centre-forward during the Pirates’ promotion-winning 2021/22 campaign and led their goalscoring charts in League Two and all competitions.

The 25-year-old has showcased his versatility this campaign having taken on three different roles, as a second striker, winger and a number ten already and simultaneously leading the Gas in both goals and assists.

Collins chose to emphasise his happiness at being a direct or indirect contributor to the ball landing in the back of the rivals’ net.

“It has proved I am versatile, which hasn’t always been a positive because managers don’t always see that as a positive but this season I’ve played three different positions and I’m doing well for the cause”, Collins was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“Playing as a number nine last season was about goals, goals, goals and assists didn’t matter.

“This season, I’m playing in and around; there are other people to score the goals as well.

“If I’m supplying them, I’m happy because if the ball is in the back of the net it is a positive because we can go on and win or get a result from the game.

“We just need goals and at the end of the day, if I’m the one scoring or supplying them, I’m happy.”

Collins scored 17 goals and laid on three assists from 50 appearances in all competitions last season, and has recorded four goals and three assists from nine appearances this campaign.