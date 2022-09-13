Sheffield United are undefeated in their last seven Championship games and currently sit top of the table.
Heckingbottom’s side defeated Hull City in their previous game 2-0 and next will lock horns with Martin’s Swansea City side, who are currently in the bottom half of the table.
The Swansea manager admits that Sheffield United have a squad full of excellent players with Premier League experience, but issued a warning to the Blades that in the Championship, any club are capable of defeating anyone.
“They’re full of excellent players with loads of Premier League experience”, Martin said at a press conference.
“Physicality, athleticism, they’re really good, it’ll be a tough game for us.
“It’s up to us to approach it with the right mentality.
“In this league you’ve got a chance against anyone.
“The real thing for us, you get a win, you’re really not far away.”
Swansea are undefeated in their last four meetings with Sheffield United and it remains to be seen which way this evening’s game will go.