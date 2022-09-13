Swansea City boss Russell Martin is of the view that Sheffield United have a squad full of players with Premier League experience, but warned the Blades that anything can happen in the Championship.

Sheffield United are undefeated in their last seven Championship games and currently sit top of the table.

Heckingbottom’s side defeated Hull City in their previous game 2-0 and next will lock horns with Martin’s Swansea City side, who are currently in the bottom half of the table.

The Swansea manager admits that Sheffield United have a squad full of excellent players with Premier League experience, but issued a warning to the Blades that in the Championship, any club are capable of defeating anyone.

“They’re full of excellent players with loads of Premier League experience”, Martin said at a press conference.

“Physicality, athleticism, they’re really good, it’ll be a tough game for us.

“It’s up to us to approach it with the right mentality.

“In this league you’ve got a chance against anyone.

“The real thing for us, you get a win, you’re really not far away.”

Swansea are undefeated in their last four meetings with Sheffield United and it remains to be seen which way this evening’s game will go.