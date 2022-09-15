Former PSV Eindhoven star Rene van de Kerkhof has told Cody Gakpo that suitors Southampton and Leeds United would not suit him when it comes to his next move.

The 23-year-old left winger was the centre of attention during the recently concluded transfer window as several Premier League outfits, including Leeds United and Southampton, were after his signature.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta flew down to the Netherlands to finalise the deal for the player and agreed a transfer fee with PSV, but on the morning of the transfer deadline, Gakpo decided against a move to Elland Road.

Both Southampton and Leeds could try to sign Gakpo when the January transfer window opens and he is again being tipped to leave the Netherlands, but Van de Kerkhof believes neither would suit the player.

The former Dutch winger believes that no suitable club made a bid for Gakpo during the recently concluded transfer window and stressed that it would be better for the 23-year-old to play in Spain or Italy, rather than England.

“This summer there weren’t really any clubs that suit him”, Van De Kerkhof told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Leeds United, Southampton… I don’t put down those clubs, but Gakpo can do more.

“I don’t think England really suits him anyway.

“Spain or Italy are more obvious.”

Gakpo is continuing to shine for PSV Eindhoven and will also be looking to make an impact at the World Cup, which could see yet more clubs join the hunt for his signature.