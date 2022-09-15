Aston Villa veteran Ashley Young believes that his boss Steven Gerrard is an ambitious manager with excellent man-management skills.

The 37-year-old, who has with vast experience was offered, and signed, a one-year contract extension by the Villans in July, snubbing interest from other clubs.

In spite of failing to feature heavily for Aston Villa this season, Young played a crucial role in helping his side earn an important point against defending champions Manchester City at the start of the month.

Young, who credits Gerrard for helping him extend his stay at Villa Park, feels that his manager has got a winning mentality and knows how to deal with players.

“He’s as ambitious, he’s got that winning mentality”, Young said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Having spoken with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, Young feels that Gerrard has taken bits and pieces from him, as well as the current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, which he feels has benefitted the 42-year-old immensely.

“He obviously worked under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

“I think he’s spoken to, as I still call him, ‘The Boss’, Sir Alex [Ferguson], so I’d say he’s taken little bits and pieces from them – but he’s got his own ways as well.

“He knows how to deal with the players in the right way, whether they need an arm around them or a subtle telling off.

“His man-management skills are very good.

“At times you can laugh and joke, but when it’s training, it’s serious and that’s when it’s down to business.

“He’s got that aura about him, which he of course had as a player, and he’s now got that as a manager as well.

“He’s an ambitious person; he knows where he believes he can take the club to, and I think all the players have bought into that, and know that we can get higher and higher up the table.”

Gerrard is currently under pressure at Villa Park due to a poor start to the campaign, but the former Rangers boss will be hopeful he can turn things around soon.