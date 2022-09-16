Portsmouth skipper Clark Robertson is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Dane Scarlett has such sharp feet that opposing defenders are afraid to touch him.

Scarlett is highly rated at Tottenham and he has been sent out on loan to the south coast to continue his development with Danny Cowley’s side over the course of this season.

The 18-year-old forward has had an impressive start at Fratton Park this season as he has made eleven appearances for Portsmouth while netting four goals and laying on one assist.

Scarlett got a start against Burton Albion on Tuesday and the 18-year-old found the back of the net in the 65th minute, only to see it ruled out by the referee.

Robertson, who also featured in Tuesday’s game, believes that the goal should not have been chalked off and stated that the Tottenham loanee is going to be a top player in the future.

The Portsmouth skipper insisted that the defenders fear Scarlett because he has quick feet and is physically capable of playing at the top level despite not being big in size.

“He’s going to be a player, the boy has got some talent”, Robertson was quoted saying by The News.

“The goal he scored on Tuesday, there was nothing wrong with it.

“It shouldn’t have been chalked off.

“He’s going to be a top player. You can see it in training, his natural finishing ability is something else.

“He’ll go far, I think.

“He’s got a good attitude and he’s just desperate to play.

“He’s doing well just now.

“He’s got sharp feet around the box and he’s not physically big, but he’s ready for it.

“Defenders are scared to touch him.”

Antonio Conte will be keeping a close eye on Scarlett’s progress at Portsmouth, with the youngster highly rated at Tottenham and tipped for big things.