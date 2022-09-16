Mainz head coach Bo Svensson has not ruled out the possibility of becoming the next Brighton manager but admitted that he would prefer to change at the end of the season.

Graham Potter’s decision to move on to Chelsea last week has forced Brighton into the market for a new manager.

The hefty fee they received from Chelsea for Potter’s departure means that Brighton are in the position to snare managers out of clubs if they need to.

Svensson is one of the coaches Brighton are considering as his work at Mainz has impressed the hierarchy at the Amex Stadium.

The Mainz boss stressed that he only heard about the interest from Brighton in the media and insisted that he is not planning anything for the moment.

However, he refused to rule himself out of contention despite his preference to change clubs only at the end of the season.

Asked about the interest from Brighton, Svensson was quoted as saying by German daily Bild: “I only know about it from the media.

“I don’t have a career plan, I didn’t have one even when I was a player.”

He added: “[I] never rule out anything [but it would be] better if one does it at the end of the season.”

Brighton are keen to get the new manager sorted out soon in order to sustain their solid start to the season.