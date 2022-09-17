Queens Park Rangers star Leon Balogun feels the need for his side to beat Stoke City this afternoon in order to head into the international break on the back of a positive result.

A 2-0 win over Millwall on Wednesday helped the Hoops continue an impressive run which has now seen them win three of their last four league games.

Now they have Alex Neil’s Stoke City in front of them in what will be their final match ahead of next week’s international break.

Stressing the importance of building on the Millwall win, former Rangers star Balogun told his club’s official website: “It is extremely important we build on the Millwall win.

“We have to put in the same effort, if not more.”

The time span between their last match and the one on Saturday is just three days.

But the veteran defender feels that QPR need to stay on it and get a win in order to head into the international break on the back of a positive result.

“It will be tough, it is a three-day turnaround but we have to stay on it and be ready.

“We have to make sure we go into the international break with a positive result.”

Stoke have won the last two encounters between the two teams, with QPR failing to score in both clashes; both teams have not scored in the same game in the last four meetings.