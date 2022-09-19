Portsmouth star Joe Morrell has insisted that team-mate Josh Koroma, who impressed at the weekend, is of Championship quality.

Koroma is on loan at Portsmouth from Championship side Huddersfield Town and has so far made three appearances for Pompey in League One.

He assisted on his debut for Portsmouth earlier in the month and in his first start for Pompey over the weekend, against Plymouth Argyle, opened the scoring in what would ultimately turn out to be a 2-2 draw.

Morrell was surprised to see Koroma arrive at Fratton Park and thinks the move happened because Huddersfield Town did not want to strengthen one of their Championship rivals.

Regardless, Morrell thinks that Koroma is playing at Championship level and believes that the current Portsmouth squad are filled with players of that quality.

Speaking to The News, Morrell said: “We have faith in the gaffer, pretty much everyone here has been signed by him, they know how hard he works at recruiting players, so it’s not a surprise when we do recruit quality players.

“But I was surprised Josh didn’t go to another Championship team.

“I know it’s difficult sometimes, maybe you don’t want to sell a player to your rivals, and I would imagine that’s probably what’s happened.

“He’s a Championship player, though.

“We have a lot of Championship players now, but also lads with Championship personalities and mentalities, which is important.”

Koroma was substituted in the game against Plymouth at around the 70 minute mark and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has hopes that the forward becomes even fitter to impress for the whole 90 minutes.