Aston Villa star Lucas Digne has withdrawn from the France squad due to an injury ahead of their international fixtures this week.

The 29-year-old left-back has featured in each minute of Aston Villa’s Premier League campaign so far this season and was called up for the Nations League games for France.

He has been with the national team over the last few days but has now dropped out of the squad due to an injury.

Digne has sustained an ankle injury and will not be participating in the upcoming games for France.

The defender is now expected to return England and continue his recovery and rehabilitation with Aston Villa.

The extent of his injury is not known and Aston Villa’s medical team will assess the problem once he returns to the club.

It remains to be seen whether the injury is serious enough to force him to miss games for Aston Villa after the break.

Didier Deschamps has called up Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert to replace Digne in the France squad.