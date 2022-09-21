Gianluca Scamacca has insisted that a calm and helpful squad have made it easier for him to settle down and acclimatise at West Ham United.

West Ham agreed to splash out £30.5m and another £5m in add-ons to snare the forward away from Sassuolo in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is considered one of the best young strikers in Italy and he has already scored three goals for the Hammers in Europe this season.

Scamacca is still waiting to make a mark in the Premier League and is still getting used to playing in England in a team such as West Ham.

He stressed that he is finding it easier to settle down at West Ham because of the help he is getting from a Hammers squad, who are calm and have been good to him.

The forward is also keen to learn English in order to improve his communication but insisted that he is managing to make himself understood by his team-mates.

Scamacca told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “The acclimatisation is going well.

“The squad are calm, they are a helpful group and it has been very easy.”

Asked how he is getting used to English, the forward said: “I am managing it, now I will study to perfect it, but I can make myself understood.”

The Italy international will hope to break his Premier League duck and score his first league goal after the international break.