Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is thankful he has a full week to prepare before the Owls’ next game, against Port Vale.

The Owls got back to winning ways, after a draw against Ipswich Town, at the weekend by beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 and now they have a full week to get ready for the game against Port Vale.

Sheffield Wednesday played in midweek in the EFL Trophy before the Wycombe game, but Moore now has a full week and he will be hoping that his team can notch back-to-back wins for the first time since August.

Moore detailed as to how he is going to prepare for the Port Vale game, revealing they will be working on when they have possession and when not, and he will also drill down the messages he has already told the players.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said: “We are going to be working on all sorts in and out of possession.

“I will split the work into two and we will work on all aspects.

“I will further reemphasise messages to the team in terms of what is needed going forwards.

“I like a full week because you get to implement and put your ideas into the team.”

The Wednesday boss highlighted why he loves having a full week before the next game, as he manages to get in five to six detailed training sessions before it.

“We managed to get the three points against Wycombe and we build again”, Moore added.

“We have got a full week to work and I love them.

“It means we can get five to six really detailed sessions in before we get to the next game.”

Sheffield Wednesday are fourth in the League One table, but only a point behind second-placed Ipswich and they will be hoping for a win at the weekend to potentially enter the automatic promotion places.