Ipswich Town star Leif Davis has admitted that he likes to go forward and wants to introduce attacking flair into his game.

Leeds’ former boss Marcelo Bielsa brought Davies from Morecambe in 2018, and the player earned a place in Jesse Marsch’s pre-season squad in the summer; he was tipped to stay at Elland Road.

However, the 22-year-old left-back joined Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich after Leeds decided to accept a bid from the Tractor Boys.

Davis has quickly established himself as a regular starter in McKenna’s starting line-up and so far has made ten appearances for the Tractor Boys.

The Ipswich defender admitted that he enjoys going forward to join the attack and believes that if he had made the proper choices against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, he could have provided a few assists.

Davis further added that he enjoys adding aggressive flair to his play and insisted that Ipswich are progressing despite setbacks in their last two matches, against Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

“Getting forward is my game”, Davis was quoted as saying by TWTD.

“I like to bring attacking into my game.

“I should really have got a couple of assists [against Plymouth] if I had made the right decision, but things can change when they are in front of you.

“I’m really happy with what I am doing, I’m really happy with the team, we are doing well, we just have to keep going and going.”

Ipswich are in second place in the league table and on Saturday, they will play host to third-placed Portsmouth, who have the same number of points as the Blues.