Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is of the view that the Black Cats’ new boy Jewison Bennette is a quick and direct player with the ability to get spectators up from their seats.

The 18-year-old left-winger joined Sunderland from Costa Rican side Herediano this summer and has made two appearances for the Black Cats, both coming off the bench.

In Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Watford on 17th September, Bennette scored his first goal for the Black Cats, levelling the score in the 87th minute.

Mowbray is of the opinion that the Costa Rican international is extremely quick and stressed that Bennette can make people who are watching him jump out of their seats.

However, the Sunderland boss admitted that communication is a problem for Bennette as the Costa Rican is not fluent in English and believes that the quicker the player learns English, the better he will be able to communicate with other players.

“He is very fast and direct, and is one of those electric players that gets people out of their seats”, Mowbray said in a press conference.

“If he skips past that first challenge, he’s off and you’re not catching him.

“He’s exciting, but putting it into context, the communication with him is difficult.

“We have upped the language courses, and he will maybe be doing four hours a week now.

“The quicker he becomes acclimatised and is joining in the banter with the lads around the building, the better it is.

Bennette was with his national side during the international break and scored both of Costa Rica’s goals in their 2-2 draw with South Korea.