Liverpool and Real Madrid have not given up the prospect of signing Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku in the next summer transfer window.

Nkunku is widely expected to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season due to a €60m release clause in his contract.

Several clubs across Europe are interested in signing the forward but there are claims that Chelsea have a leg up in the chase.

The Blues are trying to set up a deal early and there have been claims they have already put him through a medical, though those have been denied in France.

The west London club are confident of having a deal in place to sign him next summer, but according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the other clubs are not giving up yet.

Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are also interested in Nkunku and they will push to sign him at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are also keen on the Frenchman and the Merseyside giants and European champions have not tapped out of the race yet.

They are still carrying out an effort to get their hands on Nkunku despite being behind Chelsea in the chase.

The release clause means that the decision on his next club will depend on the Frenchman’s will.