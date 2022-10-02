Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass has revealed one of the Port Vale players aimed an insult at his dad, Dean Windass, during Saturday’s League One encounter.

Darren Moore’s Owls ran out 1-0 winners in the League One fixture at Vale Park thanks to a Will Vaulks stunner just after the hour mark.

The result means that Sheffield Wednesday sit a lofty third in the League One standings and just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Josh clocked 82 minutes of the Vale Park game and revealed that one of the Port Vale players aimed less than flattering words about his dad at him.

The Owls star joked the criticism was harsh given how his father has been working out of late.

“One of their players yest said your dads a fat c**t to me”, Josh wrote on Twitter.

“@DWindass10, bit harsh ain’t it you’ve been smashing the treadmill too.”

Dean made over 700 appearances during a lengthy playing career which notably took in spells at Hull City, Bradford City and Middlesbrough.

Port Vale have now lost back to back league games, while Sheffield Wednesday have won back to back League One fixtures.