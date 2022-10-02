Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes that his team are defending better and insists they were one goal away at Leeds United from him not being asked about if the Lions are progressing.

Gerrard’s Villa played out a 0-0 draw away at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, but with the hosts down to ten men for almost all of the second half, the feeling was one of a missed opportunity for the visitors.

The Aston Villa boss has seen the work he has done since taking charge come under the scanner, with some fans feeling the team are not getting better.

Gerrard was asked post match whether Aston Villa are progressing and was quick to insist that if his side had scored just once at Leeds then the question would not have been put to him.

He also believes there is improvement on the defensive side of Aston Villa’s game, even though more work is needed across the board.

“We are certainly defending better. We look more organised”, Gerrard said at his post match press conference.

“We were one goal away from you not asking that question.

“We’re close to that improvement, but there’s still tons of work to do.”

Aston Villa have now picked up eight points from their opening eight Premier League games and are next in action away at Nottingham Forest.