Newcastle United have confirmed they are looking for a new Under-21s assistant coach after Kevin Richardson departed his role.

Richardson has departed the Magpies in order to spend more time with his family and has brought to an end a 12-year stint as a coach at the club.

He worked with the Under-18s and the Under-21s at Newcastle, helping a host of players to make their way up the ranks at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have confirmed his exit and also announced that they have kicked off the search for a new coach to come in as an assistant for the Under-21s.

The Magpies will hope to be able to tempt a talented coach to the club to help develop their future talents in the Under-21s.

Richardson, confirming his exit, told Newcastle’s official site: “I have very much enjoyed my work at the Academy and wish the players and staff every success for the future as I look forward to spending more time with my family after what has been an incredible career.”

Newcastle’s Under-21s currently sit in sixth spot in the Premier League 2 Division Two standings.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough Under-21s on their last outing and will next play Aston Villa Under-21s.