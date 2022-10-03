Southampton are looking at other managers, but for the time being, current boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is unlikely to be sacked, according to The Athletic.

The Saints suffered a third defeat in a row last weekend when they lost to Everton by a 2-1 scoreline and it left them just a point above the relegation zone.

Hasenhuttl insisted before the game that he does not feel any pressure regarding his job safety but with the latest defeat questions are being asked.

The Southampton fans have been left disappointed with the start to the season and Hasenhuttl is being tipped as likely to be sacked.

Southampton have indeed considered other managers and continue to keep a relationship with them, but Hasenhuttl is unlikely to be sacked immediately.

There is a feeling at the club though that the manager’s time at St. Mary’s is running out and there are also claims that he does not have the entire dressing room in his corner.

It has been suggested that the players are annoyed by the lack of communication the manager affords to his squad.

There is even a claim that the players contacted the Southampton board and shared their concerns over the manager before the season began.