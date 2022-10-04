Premier League star Adam Lallana believes there is no panic at Tottenham Hotspur yet despite a 0-0 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Spurs were well beaten by Arsenal in the north London derby at the weekend and could not bounce back at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Antonio Conte’s men were let down in Germany by their finishing and have now won one, drawn one and lost one out of their three Champions League group stage games.

Brighton midfielder Lallana believes there is no reason for Tottenham to panic though as they are creating chances to put the ball in the back of the net.

He revealed that when he has seen Tottenham in action this season he has been impressed.

Lallana said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Every time I’ve watched Spurs this season, they’ve been brilliant and effective.

“Even though they’ve drawn a blank tonight, and against Sporting in their last group game, as long as they’re creating chances that’s all that matters.

“There won’t be any panic stations just yet.”

Sporting Lisbon sit on top of the group with six points, with Tottenham in second and and Eintracht Frankfurt in third, both on four points; Marseille are bottom on three points.

Spurs next take on Lallana’s Brighton in the Premier League.