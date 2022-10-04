It is unclear at the moment if Newcastle United still retain an interest in securing the services of Everton’s Anthony Gordon after failing to sign him during the summer, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies tried to tempt Everton into selling Gordon in the summer transfer window, but were ultimately unwilling to offer a sum which would have properly tested the Toffees.

Fellow Premier League side Chelsea were also in pursuit of Gordon, with a mega-money bid from the Blues rejected by Everton.

Everton have slapped a price tag of £60m on Gordon to dissuade potential suitors in the future.

Newcastle are tipped to be active again in the January transfer window, but it is unclear whether they will go back in for Gordon.

Gordon has been one of Everton’s brightest spots so far this campaign and is currently their joint top scorer in all competitions, level with Demarai Gray.

Everton are keen to keep hold of the winger and Newcastle would likely have to pay serious money to tempt them to do business.

Newcastle remain keen to add to their squad and will look to do further business to support Eddie Howe when the January window swings open for business.